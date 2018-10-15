English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Class act Hamilton more complete than ever: Wolff

By
Toto Wolff Lewis Hamilton - cropped

New York, October 15: Toto Wolff said "class act" Lewis Hamilton is "more complete than ever" as he closes in on a fifth Formula One world title.

Hamilton will match the great Juan Manuel Fangio's tally of F1 titles if he wins the United States Grand Prix on Sunday and Sebastian Vettel fails to finish second.

The Brit has won six out of the last seven races to stand on the brink of retaining his crown.

Mercedes boss Wolff paid tribute to the 33-year-old, who became only the second driver to win 50 races for one team when he took the chequered flag at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

"With six race victories in the last seven races, Lewis has shown what a class act he is," said Wolff.

"Both on and off the track he is more complete than ever before, showing commanding performance in the car and challenging the entire team to perform to higher levels at the same time.

"Valtteri had some tough races in the summer, but came back strong in recent weeks. He was competitive in both Sochi and Suzuka and embodied our team spirit.

"We're lucky to have this driver line-up and we know can count on them as the season comes to its close."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue