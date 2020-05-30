English
Coronavirus: Leclerc, Alonso latest big names to sign up for virtual Le Mans

By Tom Webber
Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso joined Jenson Button, Max Verstappen and more in signing up for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

London, May 30: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso are the latest big names to sign up for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Leclerc will form part of one of the three Ferrari teams with Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi and a pair of sim racers.

The online race will be held on June 13-14, when the real event – which has been pushed back until September 19-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic – was initially scheduled to take place.

Leclerc has some impressive recent experience in online racing, having been victorious twice in F1's Virtual Grand Prix series and putting together a run of five successive podiums.

Alonso, who has won the past two 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, will join forces with former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello for the FA/RB Allinsports team.

"Back to @24hoursoflemans this time for virtual 24h! Thanks @FIAWEC and all organisers to put this together. Will be fun," tweeted Alonso.

An all-female line-up of Katherine Legge, Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Florsch and sim racer Emily Jones will represent the Richard Mille Racing Team.

On Thursday it was announced Juan Pablo Montoya, who has competed in F1, IndyCar, NASCAR and came third in the LMP2 class at Le Mans in 2018, will drive for Team Penske alongside Simon Pagenaud, Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.

Jenson Button, F1 champion in 2009, is set to take part for Team Rocket Zansho, while AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly and Jean-Eric Vergne will team up for Veloce Esports.

Earlier this week it was announced Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will compete alongside a pair of sim racers for Team Redline.

Former Ferrari drivers Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella are also on the list of entrants.

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
