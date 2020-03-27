Coronavirus: Indy 500 postponed until August 23

May 24 was due to be the date for the most prestigious motor race in the United States, but it has been put back three months.

Fernando Alonso will be among the drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the two-time Formula One world champion makes another attempt to complete the triple crown - winning the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and Indy 500.

Track owner Roger Penske said: "The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favourite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500.

"However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.

"We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world's greatest race."

There will be practice sessions at the track on August 12 and 13, with Fast Friday to come the following day. Indy 500 qualification will be staged on August 15-16.