Curtains come down on an incredible MotoGP season

Bengaluru, November 23: Curtains came down on a history-making and record-equalling MotoGP season with Miguel Oliveira reigning supreme on home turf as newly-crowned champion Joan Mir pulled out midway through in the final race of the 2020 FIM World Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Oliveira, who started from pole, took his second victory of 2020 in stunning style to complete the dream weekend on home turf, with the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider cruising to a wonderful win at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The untouchable number 88 finished a staggering 3.1sec clear of second place Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), who helped Ducati to claim the Constructor crown, with the Australian getting the better of third place Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) on the last lap as 2020 came to a brilliant close.

The 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship was a stunner of a season, this one tougher than many, as a history-making and record-equalling year saw nine premier class winners and 15 podium finishers.

The top performers in MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and Moto were later rewarded at the Algarve Autodromo, collecting their prizes on stage.

Oliveira wins at home From pole position, Oliveira got the dream start and as the MotoGP field plunged down the hill into Turn 1, it was Portugal's superstar who led the way. It was picture perfect for Oliveira at home turf as he had an easy - relatively speaking - run to victory. He definitely has been one of the riders of the season for sure. Miller on the move Miller's fourth podium of the season was hard-earned and it was another fascinating fight between himself and Morbidelli. The Australian was close, very close, to Morbidelli and the decisive move came at Turn 13! Miller was through and held it into Turn 14 to finish second on the podium. Morbidelli is runner-up Morbidelli may have lost P2 on the last lap in Portimao, but he still ended up as the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship runner-up. Five podiums, three of them wins, signals a sensational year for the Italian, who also became the top Yamaha rider in the Championship. Curtains are drawn With that the curtains are drawn on an incredible 2020 MotoGP World Championship season. It is now time to get some well-earned rest and reflect on a challenging year off track, made better by the wonderful spectacle on it!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)