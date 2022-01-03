Dakar 2022: Nasser Al Attiyah fires the first salvo

It did not take long for the 2022 Dakar Rally to take a serious bite out of its convoy of competitors.

"I'm happy with job that Mathieu and myself did today. I really pushed from beginning to the finish. Mathieu's navigation was great. To finish day one with a good lead is an amazing start, but there's still so far to go," said Al Attiyah.

The result follows on from their success on the openind day's prologue.

Dakar Rally 2022: Nasser Al Attiyah lays down early marker, wins prologue

Sticking close to Al Attiyah throughout the stage was France's World Rally Championship legend Sébastien Loeb in his BRX Prodrive Hunter.

Accompanied by his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin, Loeb limited his losses to Al Attiyah on Stage 1 to under 13 minutes.

"It was a long and difficult stage. The navigation was really tricky today. The terrain was rough in places and we had two punctures to deal with. It was a hard stage to get things started," said Loeb.

The Czeh Republic's Martin Prokop was third on the very first long stage of the rally there were some serious time losses as the desert dunes showed no mercy.

Even those enjoying a clean opening stage remain vigilant of the dangers ahead.

Spain's rally legend Carlos Sainz lost over two hours due to navigational confusion on the stage.

Defending champion and 14-time winner Stephane Peterhansel suffered a big impact on the stage which pulled apart the rear left corner of his Audi RS Q e-tron.

The Frenhcman endured a long wait in the desert for the assistance truck to arrive and help him get back to the Ha'il bivouac.

"I've always said that every single kilometre at the Dakar can be dangerous. Today after only 150km of our rally we got caught out and it's not easy to accept, but this is the race. Like with every problem there is a chance to learn. Now our target for the rest of the rally is to do as many kilometres as possible," said Peterhansel.

Monday's stage takes the Dakar to Al Qaisumah via 339km of racing against the clock. Among the terrain on the race track will be a chain of sand dunes that will require special attention from all competitors.

Due to flooding at Al Artawiyah's bivouac caused by heavy rain and storms, rally organisers have been forced to move the finish of Stage 2 to the bivouac of Al Qaisumah, which will also host the Marathon Stage bivouac.

Navigation challenges put a bump in the road for many contenders in the bike race, with former winners such as Australia's Toby Price and England's Sam Sunderland joining fresh faces such as France's Camille Chapeliere in running into trouble.

It has been a full throttle start for Australian rider Daniel Sanders as he set the fastest time for the second day running. The GasGas rider backed up prologue win by leading today's stage from start to finish.

Joining Al Attiyah and Sanders in backing up a prologue win with victory on the opening stage is America's Seth Quintero in the T3 category.

The 2022 Dakar Rally will finish in Jeddah on January 14.