Dakar 2022: With so many twists on Stage 9, everything is still up for the grabs

Audi challenge
In the car's category, it was another solid stage from the trio of Audi Sport drivers with Spain's rally legend Carlos Sainz, France's 14-time winner and defending champion Stephane Peterhansel Sweden's and Mattias Ekstrom all in the top 10 in their Audi RS Q e-trons.
"It was the first time in my life that I had opened a Dakar stage. I didn't push too much, but I think we did a pretty good job. It was a great experience for us to open the road for all the other cars," said Ekstrom, the Stage 8 winner.
Loeb in the mix
Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin in a Prodrive Hunter were fifth fastest on the day to consolidate their second place overall, 39minm 5sec behind Al Attiyah who clocked the third best time behind stage winner De Villiers.
While a considerable gap remains between the leader and his closest rival, the hazardous nature of the route ahead over the last three days means the battle for victory in the world's toughest rally is far from over.
Al Attiyah in control
Al Attiyah and his French navigator Matthieu Baumel , behind the wheels of their now-famous Toyota Hilux 1+, have not won a stage since Stage 4, but still have lead the general classification since Stage 1.
"We were third on this stage and we have a good lead overall so we're quite happy. It's great to give Toyota a 1-2-3 result today," said Al Attiyah, the FIA Dakar Rally champion in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Challenging Stage 10
A rich tapestry of landscapes and colours will greet the Dakar convoy in Wednesday's (January 12) Stage 10 with 374kms of timed racing to be covered between Wadi Ad Dawasir and Bisha.
With just three more stages to go, the Dakar 2022 has reached its business end with the ceremonial finish scheduled to be held in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Friday (January 14). Bring it on!