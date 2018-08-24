English

No bad blood with Red Bull, insists Ricciardo

Posted By: OPTA
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo says his decision was not made due to a falling out with Red Bull

Melbourne, August 24: Daniel Ricciardo has rejected the notion that a falling out led to his decision to leave Red Bull and join Renault from the 2019 Formula One season.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed Ricciardo had signed a two-year deal with his new team, while Pierre Gasly will make the step up from sister outfit Toro Rosso to replace him.

Ricciardo's announcement came as a shock to many, prompting suggestions that all was not well within the Red Bull camp.

Team principal Christian Horner indicated that Ricciardo did not like the prospect of vying for supremacy alongside Max Verstappen - an idea dismissed by the Australian, who insisted all parties were on amicable terms regarding his departure.

"There was no bad blood or falling out with anyone with the team, with the bosses or anyone at all," he said in Thursday's media conference ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

"There was back and forth over the last few months. In the end the deal we had all come to a happy place with it, in the end it was up to me.

"If there's like 100 variables, really the one that it came down to was me within myself and the way I feel about my desire and motivation within the sport.

"I feel like I've grown with Red Bull, they've turned me from a little junior driver into a Formula One driver, and I feel it's now time for me to make those next adult steps and move forward."

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 2:50 [IST]
