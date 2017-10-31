Davies and Melandri ready for battle under lights in Qatar

Bengaluru/Doha, October 31: As the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) heads to Qatar for the final round, Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri are ready to give it all.

The Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team duo are second and fourth respectively in the WSBK Championship.

Davies has 363 points and Melandri 301.

Though Kawasaki's British rider Jonathan Rea already having clinched the title, there is still plenty to look forward in the only night race of the season at the Losail International Circuit.

Davies is level on points with Kawasaki rider Tom Sykes. He was candid while admitting that he needs to be at his best at Losail which will once again turn on its floodlights to host two night races in the stunning desert landscape.

"I'm looking forward to the last round. I do like racing in the lights at night, as it brings a different element to it," said Davies.

The Welshman, who scored a spectacular double at Losail in 2016, has his mind set on finishing the year in second position in the riders' standings.

"I improved quite a lot over there and last year we finally had a really strong pace, which led us to a double win. We didn't seize second place in the championship back then because we headed into the last round trailing by a few points, but this time we're even, so it'll be exciting. We're looking forward to the battle and we're ready to put up a fight. We're keen to finish the year on a high note," added Davies.

Melandri, who showed great competitiveness in the last round at Jerez despite some technical issues, is determined to collect his first WSBK podiums in Qatar and finish the season on a high note.

"To me, Losail is one of the most beautiful tracks on the calendar. It also quite suits my riding style, as it's a fast, flowing circuit. To ride at night, also, adds a special feeling to it, even though in terms of riding it's basically the same.

I expect us to be strong, also since the track has some things in common with Jerez, where we were really fast. I want to finish the season with a strong performance, also to remind all our rivals that we'll be a consistent threat next year."

Circuit information

Country: Qatar

Name: Losail International Circuit

Length: 5.380 km

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)

Pole position: left

Race distance: 17 laps/91.460 km

RECORDS

Fastest lap: Rea (Kawasaki), 1:56.356 (166,455 km/h) - 2016

Circuit record: Rea (Kawasaki), 1:56.974 (165,575 km/h) - 2016

Superpole: Rea (Kawasaki), 1:56.356 (166,455 km/h) - 2016

Know your riders

Chaz Davies

Bike: Ducati Panigale R

Race number: 7

Age: 30 (Born 10/02/1987 in Knighton, Wales)

SBK races: 150

SBK wins: 27

SBK podiums: 65

Marco Melandri

Bike: Ducati Panigale R

Race number: 33

Age: 35 (Born 07/08/1982 in Ravenna, Italy)

SBK races: 126

SBK wins: 20

SBK podiums: 61