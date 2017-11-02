Davies eyes runner-up spot in Qatar

Bengaluru/Doha, November 2: Chaz Davies has much at stake in the final round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Qatar.

The Aruba.it Racing - Ducati rider is currently second in the WSBK standings. With Jonathan having already clinched the title, the runners-up spot is still up for the grabs at the floodlit Losail International Circuit.

#QatarWorldSBK: Sun sets on the final fight



02nd - 04th November 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/vKa066gWn7 — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 30, 2017

Going into the Qatar leg, which is the only night-race of the season, Davies has 363 points and is level with Kawasaki rider Tom Sykes.

The British rider is ready to give it all in a circuit in which he has done well in the past.

"I'm looking forward to the last round. I do like racing in the lights at night, as it brings a different element to it. I'm sure it'll be a close battle and I'm ready to put up a fight. I'm keen to finish the year on a high note," said Davies, who took a stunning double victory in Losail last week.

Never having finished lower than seventh at the 5.3km circuit, the British rider is full of confidence.

What do you know about #QatarWorldSBK hotspots? 🤔



Turn 6, Turn 15, Turn 16 all explained here! 📽👇https://t.co/QgciIft9Ui pic.twitter.com/U72eO4Rl6Q — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) November 1, 2017

But he admitted that it will be a hard fight to the line as the flag waves.

"It'll be a tough fight, no doubt about it. I've improved a lot over the last year. I hope it is exciting," added Davies.

Paddock entertainment set to light up #QatarWorldSBK experience 💪



Do not miss any of the off-track action!👇https://t.co/M9J8lZEtlh pic.twitter.com/PASq8YRZji — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) November 1, 2017

Losail in numbers

14 - Ducati holds the record for most podium finishes here, fourteen, their last two were the double win scored by Davies last year.

11 - There are 11 different winners out of 16 races held in Qatar so far. No one has won here more than twice.

7 - There are seven different pole sitters in the history of the Qatar race. The only rider who has started from pole twice is Troy Corser (2007-2008).

6 - Troy Corser has led no less than six races here, winning two of them (2005 Race 1, 2006 Race 2).

5 - The most successful manufacturer at Losail is Suzuki, with five wins. Aprilia is just behind at four, with Ducati next up at three.

4 - Four riders have claimed their maiden win here: Yukio Kagayama (2005), double World Champion Max Biaggi (2007), Fonsi Nieto (2008) and Jordi Torres (2015).

3 - Only Troy Corser (2005, 2007, 2008) and Max Biaggi (2007, 2008, 2009) have started from the front row three times here. Tom Sykes is in the position to reach them this year.

2 - Two manufacturers were able to win both races here on the same weekend with two different riders: Suzuki in 2005 (Corser, Kagayama) and Aprilia in 2015 (Torres, Haslam).

2 - Only two wins out of 16 came from the pole spot in Qatar: the double recorded by Ben Spies in 2009.

1 - The only reigning world champion who won in Qatar was Troy Corser, eleven years ago.