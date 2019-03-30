English

Dovizioso tops Argentina MotoGP practice

By
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso was in a class of his own.

Termas de Rio Hondo, March 30: FIM MotoGP Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) lead an incredibly tight MotoGP field in the free practice sessions of the Argentina GP.

The Italian topped a manic shuffle to the timesheets at the end of FP2 as riders pushed to make it into that all-important provisional Q2 graduation zone.

And Dovizioso may have ended the day on top once the action was over, but the gap back to P2 was tiny as he was just 0.009 ahead of Independent Team rider Jack Miller (Pramac Racing). It only seemed the get closer from there.

Vinales third

Vinales third

The rain mildly threatening overhead ultimately never came to fruition but the seven minute push for a laptime on fresh rubber made for a spectacular end to the day.

Third went to Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) as he headed an incredibly close trio, with LCR Honda Castrol's Cal Crutchlow just 0.001 off the Spaniard and superstar rookie Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) once again showing some stunning pace to complete the top five. The gap between 2018 Argentina GP winner Crutchlow and the newcomer? Just 0.011.

Marquez fighting

Marquez fighting

Just under a tenth was the next gap and that was back to veteran Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), the 2015 winner at the venue, before another infinitesimal 0.010 split him from Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

FP1 leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who also set the pace throughout much of the second Free Practice session too, was deposed down to P8 by the last minute dash.

Petrucci lurks close

Petrucci lurks close

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's Andrea Iannone and Aleix Espargaro only just missed out in P11 and P12 respectively, ahead of a somewhat out of position Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati), who crashed in the morning.

Rookie duo Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) lurk close by, too.

Tight set

Tight set

Another stunning tight set of timesheets sets us up for a barnstormer of a Saturday in South America, with FP3, FP4 and qualifying to come.

Will anyone be able to break into the top ten in the third Free Practice session? They'll be praying for the weather to hold out when the premier class head out on track at 10:50 local time, before qualifying starts at 15:05 (11.35pm IST).

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019

