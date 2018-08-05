MotoGP: Dovizioso triumphs in Brno as Marquez's milestone race proves a struggle

Dovizioso had pipped Marquez, riding his 100th race in the competition, to pole on Saturday and again got away from the defending champion and season leader 24 hours later.

With Jorge Lorenzo providing a late challenge, Marquez scarcely threatened and was made to settle for third place but at least extended his championship lead to 49 points heading into the second half of the season.

Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi, leading at the first turn, traded places several times in the early laps, with Marquez and Lorenzo similarly tussling in third and fourth.

Rossi had suggested after qualifying that his bike would "suffer" after a few laps, but a slow race pace tempted him to make another move and hit the front with 14 laps remaining.

The Italian's words bore true, though, and both Dovizioso and Marquez soon burned past the frontrunner, who then slipped further down the grid.

Not until the final four laps did the lead riders let rip in a sprint for the finish and a pair of stunning Lorenzo manoeuvres muscled Marquez out of the picture, but that battle allowed Dovizioso to get free.

Although Lorenzo hared after his Ducati team-mate in a speedy last lap, the gap was too big to deny Dovizioso his first race win since the opening weekend of the season.

Dovizioso leapfrogged Maverick Vinales into third in the standings, with Lorenzo up to fifth.

Movistar Yamaha rider Vinales had qualified in a disappointing 12th and capped a woeful weekend as he came flying off the track with Bradley Smith on the opening lap.

IN THE POINTS 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) +0.178 seconds 3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.368 4. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +2.902 5. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +2.958 6. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +3.768 7. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +6.159 8. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +7.479 9. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +7.575 10. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +8.326 11. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +8.653 12. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) +16.549 13. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) +19.603 14. Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +21.381 15. Aleix Espargaro (Gresini) +23.159 WHAT A RACE 🏁



🥇 @AndreaDovizioso

🥈 @lorenzo99

🥉 @marcmarquez93 #CzechGP 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/W5KNrSxZfX — MotoGP™🇨🇿🏁 (@MotoGP) August 5, 2018 TITLE STANDINGS 1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 181 2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 132 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 113 4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 109 5. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 105 1. Movistar Yamaha 241 2. Repsol Honda 238 3. Ducati 218 4. Alma Pramac Racing 155 5. Suzuki Ecstar 139