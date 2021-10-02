Dr Shalini Rajneesh flags off JK Tyre INRRC in Bengaluru

The TSD Nationals, in its new nomenclature, got off to a grand start.

IAS officer Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, flagged off the rally.

Utsav de Hampi: Top national drivers and riders in fray for TSD Nationals

Rajender Kataria, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Karnataka, Bhaskar Rao, ADGP, Railways, Shivayogi Kalsad, MD, KSRTC, Tokyo Paralympics badminton silver medallist and Noida DM, Suhas Yathiraj, IAS, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Dr Shalini Rajneesh spoke about road safety awareness and how it is really important to follow traffic regulations and how one has to have patience while driving.

Rajender Kataria spoke about how we need to reduce carbon footprints and how the transport department is committed to contributing towards a greener environment and the use of electric vehicles.

The TSD (Time, Speed and Distance) rallies are a popular format, returns as Nationals under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and backed by JK Tyre. Ordinary road cars can be used to race and rally in a safe environment and the TSD National, which was virtually forgotten and off the list of 12 National Championships is back with a new name, INRRC.

The National Championship kicked off with a 10-km Vintage Car Rally. Around 40 Beauties of yesteryears paraded from Sree Kanteerava Stadium to Vidhana Soudha and back.

The INRRC has attracted 30 cars. For the Ladies Category, the organisers have waived off the entry fees. The rally will culminate on Sunday (October 3) with the second round in Hampi.

