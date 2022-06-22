Dutch GP: History meets modernity at the Cathedral

Track as a tattoo
Of course, there's Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). From bad luck in Barcelona to a slide out of second at the Sachsenring, it has been a tougher few weeks for the number 63.
Assen has not traditionally been the best for Ducati, but Pecco even has the track as a tattoo, having taken his very first win there in Moto3 in 2016 and he knows his way around the Cathedral. The gap to the top is now a big one, but the season is only half way done...
Miller's memories
Jack Miller is another Ducati rider who can do it. Of all those on the grid, Miller's memories of Assen are probably the sweetest as he took that incredible win in 2016, so what can he do in 2022?
And can Jorge Martin (Prima Racing) find something more? What will Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) have in the locker after impressive speed in Germany? Can Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) bounce back?
Can Zarco do it?
Johann Zarco of Prima Pramac Racing is another strong challenger. The Frenchman is on a steady upward curve of results with the next natural number in the progression being the top spot.
As satisfying a stat as that would be, his recent run already stands alone as impressive. Now third overall - and top Ducati in the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship - can he pull another podium out the bag?
Assen classic
Classic, historic, and nestled in the north of one of northern Europe's most vibrant countries, there have already been 72 great reasons to visit Assen - or tune in.
This weekend provides the 73rd as MotoGP returns to the Cathedral, as the lights glow off at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday for the final showdown before summer break! Buck up guys!