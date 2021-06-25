Dutch GP: Marquez, Rossi in focus at the Cathedral of Speed

The six-time champion in premier class was joined in the Motul TT Assen pre-event press conference by 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) to preview the weekend ahead.

After an emotional win in Sachsenring, a completely different challenge awaits Marquez at Assen and the Spaniard was candid while admitting that.

"It was an important victory on Sunday, one of the most important, or the hardest moment, of my career. But I think here we'll come back to our real situation," said Marquez.

Rossi in limelight

The big news at the Dutch TT pre-event press conference was Rossi's VR46 outfit confirming their manufacturer for the next three years in the premier class. The brand-new Aramco Racing Team VR46 will race Ducatis from 2022-2024.

However, the Doctor is yet to confirm his future beyond the end of the season.

Asked whether he is any closer to a decision regarding his own future, the MotoGP legend said, "I still haven't decided because I'll think more deeply during this break. I also have to speak with Yamaha and with the team, but you know we want to try for better performance and results for sure so. I think it'll be very difficult that I'll race next year."

Everyone loves Assen. It is called the Cathedral of Speed for a reason. No wonder, expected, the riders were all looking forward to tackle the tremendous 4.5km layout before heading off on a five-week summer break.

The riders will be on track on the free practice which begins on Friday morning, before MotoGP gears up to face down the Geert Timmer chicane at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday (June 27).

The Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport SD/HD channels.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)