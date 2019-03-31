English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Engine trouble costs Leclerc victory as Hamilton wins in Bahrain

By Opta
charlesleclerc - cropped

Bahrain, March 31: Charles Leclerc's dream of a first Formula One win evaporated with 11 laps to race in Bahrain as his Ferrari suffered engine trouble, handing Lewis Hamilton an unexpected race win.

Leclerc had become the second youngest pole-sitter on Saturday and after a nervous start he looked on course to take the race win in Sakhir.

However, he suffered engine problems in the closing stages of the race as his Ferrari struggled to create enough power to stay in front.

Two laps after reporting the problem Leclerc watched as Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sailed past him but he clung on to a first podium of his fledgling career - albeit thanks to a safety car.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 2 - 1 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue