Engine trouble costs Leclerc victory as Hamilton wins in Bahrain

Leclerc had become the second youngest pole-sitter on Saturday and after a nervous start he looked on course to take the race win in Sakhir.

However, he suffered engine problems in the closing stages of the race as his Ferrari struggled to create enough power to stay in front.

Two laps after reporting the problem Leclerc watched as Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sailed past him but he clung on to a first podium of his fledgling career - albeit thanks to a safety car.