Ocon would be 'very happy' with Alonso Renault move

By Peter Thompson
Fernando Alonso

London, July 3: Esteban Ocon would be "very happy" if Fernando Alonso makes a Formula One return with a move to Renault.

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have been linked with a Renault seat for 2021 after Daniel Ricciardo agreed a deal with McLaren.

Alonso quit F1 at the end of the 2018 season, but Ocon hopes he will make a comeback to join him at the French team.

Asked who he would like to be his team-mate in 2021, Ocon said: "I got asked that question many times of course during this lockdown period but I always respond honestly, and my personal choice has no relation to what the team is going to do, but I have a great relationship with Fernando.

"The helmet I have, and the only swap I did in between the drivers was with him.

"He was the one with Michael [Schumacher], you know, his fights back in the days, and that gave me the love for the sport.

"I don't know if he's going to join or not with us but definitely, if he could come back, I would be very happy."

Ricciardo was Vettel's team-mate at Red Bull and although he would not be against a reunion with the German, who will leave Ferrari at the end of this season, he would also relish being a colleague of Alonso's if he had to make the choice.

The Australian said ahead of the first race of the season in Austria this weekend: "I would only say Alonso just because it's something I've yet to experience, and I think team-mates are great benchmarks and also great additions to your skillset,

"You can always learn something. I don't believe there's any driver in this sport that's been perfect yet so there's always an improvement to make.

"For that, I'd say Fernando, but... I only had 12 months with Seb, that went pretty quickly, so I wouldn't be opposed to that again."

Real edge close to La Liga tite
Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
