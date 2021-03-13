Ezpeleta hails Qatar's COVID-19 vaccination drive for MotoGP grid

The Losail International Circuit in Qatar, which traditionally hosts the FIM MotoGP World Championship season opener has been bestowed with the task of conducting back-to-back Grand Prix races due to the ongoing travel restrictions in the post COVID-19 scenario.

Against this backdrop, Qatar has decided to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the entire MotoGP paddock.

"We decided to propose to the authorities in Qatar to organise two consecutive Grands Prix at Losail and do all the pre-season tests here. This was important for the MotoGP family.

"The government of Qatar, where the vaccination programme is going so well, then offered us the opportunity to vaccinate the paddock and that's something amazing for us. The whole MotoGP Family appreciate it so much. I want to take this opportunity to say thank you very much to the government of Qatar," Ezpeleta told the official website.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship will begin under the lights with the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar on March 28.

That will be followed by the Grand Prix of Doha on April 4, with both the races scheduled to be held at the Losail International Circuit.

"The government of Qatar is offering us the opportunity to be vaccinated, but every individual decides whether or not to be accept. The vast majority of people have accepted and are so happy to do it, some people for different reasons they can't. But we're extremely happy because these vaccinations permit us to increase safety and decrease contamination. It's very important for safety, of course in Qatar and especially the other Grands Prix. The MotoGP family, the vast majority, will be vaccinated," the Spaniard added.

Barring last year's race which was cancelled due the COVID-19 outbreak, Qatar has been hosting a Grand Prix at Losail since 2004 and Ezpeleta said he was happy to see the paddock back in Qatar.

"Since 2004, Qatar has been part of the FIM MotoGP World Championship and from 2007 has been the first Grand Prix of the year. It's become traditional and everyone is very happy to start there!"