F1 2020: Ferrari braced for unhappy Italian Grand Prix homecoming, Hamilton closing in on record

Leclerc could only finish 14th at Spa last weekend, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel crossing the line in 13th after both Ferraris failed to make it into Q3.

While the beleaguered Scuderia make up the numbers, Lewis Hamilton is just two wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record tally of 91 Formula One victories after taking the top step of the podium again last Sunday.

The Silver Arrows have won six of the seven races this season and Hamilton looks set to match Schumacher's haul of seven F1 titles, as he leads Max Verstappen by 47 points.

Hamilton is a strong favourite to secure a third successive victory - and a sixth of the season - in the first of back-to-back races in Italy, which starts at 15:10 local time (13:10 GMT) on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

Hamilton was in a class of his own yet again, storming to pole by smashing the lap record and winning by over eight seconds.

Valtteri Bottas took second place in another Mercedes one-two, with Verstappen filling the podium, finishing another seven seconds after the Finn.

Hamilton led from start to finish and it is seemingly only a matter of time before he breaks Schumacher's record. Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon took fourth and fifth respectively for Renault.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR AT MONZA

It will be interesting to see how Alex Albon responds this weekend after comments made by Hamilton in support of Verstappen.

Albon finished sixth in Spa after his team-mate Verstappen did all he could to challenge the Silver Arrows, the Dutchman left to lament a "pretty boring" and predictable race.

Hamilton said: "What you've got to look at with the Red Bulls is, I think they've got a very good car. I think people downplay it, but they've got a very, very strong car, and Max is doing a great job with it.

"Unfortunately, both drivers aren't there like me and Valtteri are there and that makes it harder for them."

Albon is 62 points adrift of Verstappen, but will be desperate to prove Hamilton wrong.

TOP FIVE OPTA STATS

Main man in Monza - Hamilton has taken six poles and set as many fastest laps at the Italian Grand Prix, more than any other driver.

Scuderia hat-trick highly unlikely - Ferrari have claimed back-to-back poles in their home grand prix, but a first hat-trick this weekend is surely beyond them.

Predictable podium - Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen have been on the podium in six of the seven races this year.

Sainz due gains rather than pain - Carlos Sainz has lost 23 places from his starting spot on the grid in seven races this season, more than any other driver. The luckless McLaren driver was unable to start the race in Spa due to exhaust failure.

Ferrari desperate to avoid new low - Not counting retirements, Ferrari have only failed to earn any points once in 70 editions of their home race (when Schumacher was 10th and Rubens Barrichello 12th in 2005).

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 157 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 110 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 107 4. Alex Albon (Red Bull) - 48 5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 45

Constructors

1. Mercedes – 264 2. Red Bull – 158 3. McLaren – 68 4. Racing Point – 66 (after 15-point deduction) 5. Ferrari – 61