English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F1 2020: Hamilton makes it five in a row after horrific Grosjean crash

By Chris Myson
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has already won the world title, but he continued to torment his rivals with a comfortable win in Bahrain.

Sakhir (Bahrain), November 29: World champion Lewis Hamilton made it five consecutive Formula One wins in a Bahrain Grand Prix that will be remembered for an extraordinary crash involving Romain Grosjean.

Hamilton, who sealed his seventh title in Turkey last time out, equalled the best winning streak of his career with a comfortable victory at Sakhir on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was second and Red Bull got their other car on the podium when an engine failure for Sergio Perez with three laps to go meant Alex Albon moved up to third.

Grosjean survives big crash on Lap 1, Bahrain Grand Prix red flagged

The race had earlier been halted on lap one after Grosjean was able to escape with minor burns from a scary crash that saw his Haas car erupt in flames and cut in half after smashing into a barrier.

More LEWIS HAMILTON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CHE 0 - 0 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More