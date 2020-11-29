F1 2020: Hamilton makes it five in a row after horrific Grosjean crash

Hamilton, who sealed his seventh title in Turkey last time out, equalled the best winning streak of his career with a comfortable victory at Sakhir on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was second and Red Bull got their other car on the podium when an engine failure for Sergio Perez with three laps to go meant Alex Albon moved up to third.

Grosjean survives big crash on Lap 1, Bahrain Grand Prix red flagged

The race had earlier been halted on lap one after Grosjean was able to escape with minor burns from a scary crash that saw his Haas car erupt in flames and cut in half after smashing into a barrier.