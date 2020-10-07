F1 2020: Hamilton's hunt for all-time record resumes at Nurburgring

Mercedes driver Hamilton was unable to join Michael Schumacher on 91 career victories at the Russian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

However, he now has an opportunity to achieve the feat in seven-time champion Schumacher's home country of Germany.

It could be a historic race for Hamilton, with lights out scheduled for 14:10 local time (12:10 GMT) on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

Hamilton's chances of equalling the record in Sochi were dealt a significant blow by a 10-second penalty for doing two illegal practice starts prior to the race.

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas consequently went on to claim a routine victory, with Max Verstappen following him over the line in second.

Hamilton was forced to settle for third, with his championship lead cut to 44 points.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN GERMANY

Mercedes have taken pole position for every race this season and Hamilton started from the front in the previous race at the Nurburgring in 2013, suggesting the odds are in their favour.

Rain could fall across all three days and cold temperatures are expected across the weekend, potentially leading to the first tricky wet race of the year.

On an unfamiliar track, the teams that manage to adapt quickest and best could well be the ones to prosper.

There will be an F1 practice debut for Schumacher's son Mick, who will drive for Alfa Romeo on Friday. Fellow Ferrari academy driver Callum Ilott will take the place of Romain Grosjean at Haas.

TOP FIVE OPTA STATS

Same track, many guises - The Nurburgring will play host to a record fourth different F1 grand prix, having staged the German Grand Prix, European Grand Prix, Luxembourg Grand Prix and Eifel Grand Prix.

Another new winner? - Each of the past three F1 races at the Nurburgring have been won by different teams (Ferrari in 2013, McLaren in 2011 and Red Bull in 2009).

Landmark for Valtteri - Bottas is set to make his 150th appearance in F1 this weekend and could record back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

An F1 record - Kimi Raikkonen is in line to surpass Rubens Barrichello's all-time record and start a 323rd grand prix at the site of his first pole position.

The prodigy - Mick Schumacher will take part in his first F1 free practice 3,239 days after his father's final appearance in the series (the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix).

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 205 2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 161 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 128 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 65 5. Alex Albon (Red Bull) - 64

Constructors

1. Mercedes – 366 2. Red Bull – 192 3. McLaren – 106 4. Racing Point – 104 5. Renault – 99