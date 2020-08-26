F1 2020: Mercedes aiming to end barren Belgian Grand Prix run

The Silver Arrows have once again been the team to beat in 2020 and Lewis Hamilton sits comfortably atop the drivers' standings.

However, the team have not won in Belgium since 2017, when they were triumphant for the third time in succession, and will be eager to put that right.

The race is scheduled to begin at 15:10 local time (13:10 GMT) on Sunday (August 30).

LAST TIME OUT

Hamilton cruised to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix and set an all-time F1 record with his 156th podium.

The reigning champion started on pole and was in control throughout the race despite Mercedes claiming Max Verstappen was the favourite in the wake of his triumph at Silverstone.

Verstappen finished second ahead of Valtteri Bottas, as Hamilton extended his lead in the standings to 37 points.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN BELGIUM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the team have "unfinished business" given their failure to win the past two races in Belgium.

After the heat caused concerns about the tyres in the United Kingdom in Spain, the compounds will be one step softer in Spa.

However, it is forecast to rain throughout the weekend, which could result in another classic, unpredictable race at the iconic track.

A reminder of the 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙊𝙎 at Spa in 2010! 💥⛈



It features in 5 Moments You Forgot - watch the full video below 👇#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2020

Charles Leclerc failed to finish the Spanish Grand Prix and Ferrari have identified the issue with his power unit, but the Scuderia's lack of pace means they are likely to struggle once more.

TOP FIVE OPTA STATS

Different winners – No driver was come first in back-to-back races at Spa since Kimi Raikkonen won three in a row from 2004 until 2007. Leclerc topped the podium in Belgium last year and it is unlikely he will do so again.

Qualify well – Nine of the previous 10 editions of the Belgian Grand Prix have been won by drivers who started on the front row. The only exception is Daniel Ricciardo, who won from fifth in 2014.

Another milestone – Hamilton is one podium away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record of nine top-three finishes at Spa.

Front row run – Bottas has qualified first or second in each of the past four grands prix and could make it a career-best five in succession.

Red Bull woe – Verstappen has retired from two of his previous three Belgian Grand Prix appearances. The only race he was pulled out of on more occasions is the Bahrain Grand Prix (three).

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 132

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 95

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 89

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 45

5. Lance Stroll (Racing Point) – 40

Constructors

1. Mercedes – 221

2. Red Bull – 135

3. Racing Point – 63

4. McLaren – 62

5. Ferrari – 61