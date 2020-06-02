English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F1 announces first eight races of revised 2020 calendar

By
Formula 1
Austria and Great Britain will each host two races after F1 announced the first 8 races of the 2020 season.

Bengaluru, June 2: Austria's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone circuit will each host two Grands Prix without spectators after an initial eight race 2020 FIA Formula One (F1) World Championship calendar was published on Tuesday (June 2).

The FIA F1 World Championship season was unable to start as per schedule at Australia in March as planned due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Austria's races start the season on July 5 and 12 and will be called the Austrian Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of Steiermark (Styria), the region in which the circuit at Spielberg is located.

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on August 2 and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on August 9.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be on July 19 with races in Spain, Belgium and Italy on August 16 and 30 and September 6 respectively.

The F1 announced that all the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.

The official Formula One website (F1.com) reported that there would not be any changes to the formats of either championship, with both set to follow their usual pattern of two races per weekend, with the second of each featuring a reversed grid based on the finishing order of the first.

F1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey said that due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, the sport's governing body would be finalising the details of the wider calendar in the coming weeks with an expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before completing the season in December.

"We're pleased to be able to set out our opening eight race calendar and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks," Carey told F1.com.

Though F1 is planning to start the opening races as closed-door affairs, Carey hoped fans will be able to attend again when it is safe to do so.

"While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races, we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it's safe to do, but we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world," said Carey.

More FORMULA 1 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue