F1 2020: Bottas holds off Hamilton and Verstappen to take Nurburgring pole

By Chris Myson
Valtteri Bottas
Lewis Hamilton had taken the last five F1 pole positions on offer, but fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas denied him at the Nurburgring.

Nurburgring, October 10: Valtteri Bottas continued his momentum from winning in Russia last time out by claiming an impressive pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix.

A supreme lap of one minute and 25.269 seconds on Saturday saw Bottas finish 0.256 seconds clear of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who had claimed the previous five Formula One pole positions.

It was a thrilling qualifying battle between the two Mercedes cars and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, who led after the first runs of Q3 but ultimately had to settle for a close third.

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton excited by challenge of shortened Eifel GP

Charles Leclerc was outstanding to take fourth for Ferrari ahead of Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo.

In the first grand prix to be held at the Nurburgring since 2013, Sebastian Vettel will start 11th on home soil after being eliminated at the end of Q2 by a charging Leclerc.

Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 19:50 [IST]
