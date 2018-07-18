F1 Raceweek: Hamilton chasing down Schumacher - German GP in numbers

Although the Mercedes man is now eight points off Vettel's pace this season, the German Grand Prix is a race he has enjoyed in the past, with only Michael Schumacher winning more often.

Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, Hamilton's Ferrari rivals, are both on form, though, as the constructors' championship also hots up at the season's midway point.

We look at some of the best Opta stats surrounding Sunday's race in Hockenheim.

Most laps led at the #GermanGP 🇩🇪



213 Schumacher

159 Hamilton

122 Alonso

114 Berger

108 Senna

100 Hakkinen#F1FastFact #F1 pic.twitter.com/IsxwjrSc9O — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2018

8 - Either a German driver (Sebastian Vettel, 2010-2013, and Nico Rosberg, 2016) or a German constructor (Mercedes, 2014-2017) has been F1 champion in each of the last eight seasons.

4 - Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso could equal Michael Schumacher (4) as the driver with the most wins at the German GP.

17 - Rubens Barrichello's victory at Hockenheim in 2000 saw him gain 17 places after starting 18th on the grid, the biggest gain by an eventual winner at any European grand prix.

1 - Lewis Hamilton is the only driver to win the German GP at both Hockenheim and Nurburgring in F1 history.

51 - If Sebastian Vettel wins the German GP he would overtake Alain Prost (51) as the driver with the third most F1 victories, behind Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (65).

10 - Sebastian Vettel is the only driver to win points and finish all 10 races so far in this F1 season.

3 - Kimi Raikkonen has reached the podium in the last three grands prix; the Finnish driver has not managed that feat in four races in a row since 2009 (Hungary, Europe, Belgium and Italy).

Source: OPTA