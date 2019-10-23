English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F1 Raceweek: Hamilton expecting tricky race as Briton eyes sixth title

By Nicholas Mcgee
Lewis Hamilton looks to increase his advantage at the top of the standings by another 14 points
Lewis Hamilton looks to increase his advantage at the top of the standings by another 14 points

Mexico City, October 23: Lewis Hamilton believes it will be "tricky" for Mercedes to have success at the Mexican Grand Prix as he looks to clinch a sixth drivers' championship.

Hamilton can move one title behind Michael Schumacher's record if he increases his advantage at the top of the standings by another 14 points.

He has clinched his last two titles in Mexico, though it is Red Bull's Max Verstappen who has triumphed in each of the past two races at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton is not expecting the track to suit the Silver Arrows this time around.

"I think Mexico is generally our worst race of the year because of the way our car is set up and it's going to be a tough one for us," said Hamilton.

"The last few have been pretty shocking, even though we've won the title there. I'm hoping for a better weekend but I think it's going to be very hard to beat the Ferraris with those long straights.

"We have no hope of getting by on those straights, that's for sure but even if you look at the others, the McLarens are picking up some serious speeds on the straights, so are the Red Bulls so I think it will be a tricky one.

"I don't anticipate it will be Mexico. I think we will be battling for a good few races."

TALK OF THE PADDOCK

Carlos Sainz finished seventh for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix, behind both Ferraris, Mercedes and Red Bulls.

He is sixth in the drivers' championship as McLaren return to competitiveness after a series of struggles, with the eight-time constructors champions able to enjoy mixing it at the front of races again.

Sainz rejected suggestions McLaren are simply "best of the rest", saying: "We are not only best of the rest but we are managing to profit if something happens to the guys in front."

"Yeah, that's why when on Sundays people ask me 'another best of the rest?," Sainz said when asked if he felt his achievements were akin to victories.

"It sounds a bit disappointing to me because it's really tough to keep doing it every weekend. But we've been very strong and I'm very proud of it."

Meanwhile, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl rejected talk of a concept change for 2020 will put the progress they have made in jeopardy.

"I would say where we are right now - it is not a risk, it is an opportunity," explained Seidl.

"Our target is clear: we want to make the next step. So hopefully we can jump somewhere in between where we are right now and the top teams, which would be the next great achievement as a team."

RACEWEEK SCHEDULE (all times local)

Friday

FP1 (10:00-11:30)

FP2 (14:00-15:30)

Saturday

FP3 (10:00-11:00)

Qualifying (13:00-14:00)

Sunday

Race (13:10-15:10)

F1 FACT

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018: Max Verstappen

2017: Max Verstappen

2016: Lewis Hamilton

DRIVER STANDINGS

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 338

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 274 (-59)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 221 (-117)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 212 (-126)

5. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 212 (-126)

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1. Mercedes 612

2. Ferrari 433 (-179)

3. Red Bull 323 (-289)

4. McLaren 111 (-501)

5. Renault 77 (-535)

More LEWIS HAMILTON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GAL 0 - 1 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue