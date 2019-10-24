F1 Raceweek: Hamilton set to close on Schumacher as Mercedes eye century - Mexican GP in numbers

The Mercedes driver heads the drivers' championship standings by 64 points from Valtteri Bottas, and needs to increase that advantage by 14 further points in Mexico City to retain the title.

Should he do so, he will move one championship behind the record of the man widely regarded as the greatest driver of all time.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at the key facts surrounding this weekend's race.

6 - If Hamilton secures the title, only Michael Schumacher (seven) will have won more F1 championships than Hamilton's six. Should he win three in a row, only Schumacher (five, 2000-2004), Juan Manuel Fangio (four, 1954-1957) and Sebastian Vettel (four, 2010-2013) have won more in succession.

2 - Hamilton has claimed the F1 title in Mexico in each of the last two seasons (2017 and 2018); only Ayrton Senna (three times in Japan) has clinched the title more often in a single country.

6 - If Hamilton becomes champion this weekend, Mexico will equal Brazil as the third most decisive GP in F1 history (six); only Japan (12) and Italy (11) have seen more.

100 - Mercedes are one win away from becoming the fourth team to record 100 victories in F1 history (Ferrari, McLaren and Williams are the others) and are 15 points away from becoming the third team to reach 5000 points (also Ferrari and McLaren).

18 - Hamilton (18) is one win away from equalling Senna (19) as the driver to win the most F1 GPs having led from start to finish.

16 - Hamilton has won 16 races in North America, only Schumacher (17) has won more on the continent in F1 history.

3 - Bottas has three race victories in 2019, he has never won more in a single year of his F1 career (also three in 2017).

7 - If Charles Leclerc (six) can take pole position, it would be the most by a Ferrari driver in a single year since the eight recorded by Schumacher in 2004.