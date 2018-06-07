F1 Raceweek: Hamilton seeks to match Schumacher - Canadian Grand Prix in numbers

Hamilton is looking to match an F1 record held by the great Michael Schumacher at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, while in-form Red Bull man Ricciardo has a personal best of his own to equal.

We take a look at some of the best stats ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix…

13 - McLaren are the constructor with the most wins in Canada, the last of which came in 2012. They also have the most pole positions (11) and fastest laps (11).

7 – If Hamilton wins this Grand Prix, it will become the race where he has collected his highest number of career wins. With a victory, he will equal Michael Schumacher's record for the most wins at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

4 - Mercedes have been in pole position for four consecutive races in Canada, Hamilton with three and Nico Rosberg with one.

11 - Fernando Alonso has beaten his team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne 11 consecutive times throughout qualifying. This season he is the only driver to not have been beaten by his colleague in qualifying sessions.

3 - Only three drivers have registered wins in the six races of the season so far: Hamilton, Vettel and Ricciardo. They each have two victories and have also shared the pole positions between themselves.

1 - Ricciardo is only one victory away from equalling his best record in an F1 season (three, in 2014).

36 - Ferrari have lost the most positions from the grid to the end of the race out of all the constructors. Vettel has dropped nine while Kimi Raikkonen has dropped 27.

3 - Bottas has been on the podium in the last three races in Canada, which is the Grand Prix where he has managed this feat the most often in his career.

Source: OPTA