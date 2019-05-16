Alonso escapes unscathed from IndyCar crash

The two-time Formula One world champion slammed into a wall and skidded across the track into a barrier at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Spaniard Alonso apologised, but says McLaren will come back stronger as they prepare for the prestigious race later this month.

"I lost completely the front aero," Alonso said. "The wall came too close and too quickly. Unfortunately, it happened.

"We will lose a little bit of running time again. I'm sorry for the team, but we will learn and hopefully we will come back stronger tomorrow."

McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran said: "We've been dealt a hand. These are the circumstances we have to deal with, and we have to deal with them in a calm and determined manner.

"That's the whole thing. It happened. We have a great group of guys who are working super hard. We'll see what happens. We've got to put one foot in front of the other."