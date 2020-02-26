Fernando Alonso to race for McLaren at Indy 500

Alonso, who won the F1 championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006, made his debut appearance at the Indy 500 in 2017, then returned for a second attempt at glory last year.

The Spaniard finished 24th in his first experience while racing for McLaren Honda Andretti, before failing to qualify in 2019 on behalf of McLaren Racing.

However, Alonso has now joined McLaren's new team as he looks to achieve the famous hat-trick of motorsport's most famous races, having already won the Le Mans 24 Hours and also the Monaco Grand Prix in F1.

Arrow McLaren SP and @alo_oficial will join forces with title partner @RuoffMortgage to compete in the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500. 👊 Find out more below.@ArrowGlobal // @McLarenF1 // #INDYCAR // #Indy500 — Arrow McLaren SP (@ArrowMcLarenSP) February 25, 2020

He will fill McLaren's third car in the race, which takes place in May, with Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew in the first two seats.

"It's one of the most iconic races in the motorsport calendar and I'm extremely happy to be in the month of May again," Alonso told Sky Sports and NBC Sports in a joint interview.

"Last year we had some issues and it was not the race we were expecting, but this year we go again with the aim to do well and to win the race.

"Once you experience the Indy 500 it will remain always in your heart. The fans are amazing, the show is unbelievable and the race itself you know why it's one of the greatest in the calendar."

McLaren confirmed in August last year that they would be returning to full-time IndyCar competition the first time since 1979.