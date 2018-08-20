Alonso's Toyota team stripped of Silverstone victory

Two-time Formula One world champion Alonso was part of a trio, alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, that prevailed in Sunday's World Endurance Championship (WEC) event.

However, it was later announced that their No.8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, as well their No.7 stable-mate, which came second, had breached regulations in a post-race review.

"Following post-race technical checks at the conclusion of the 6 Hours of Silverstone – a race originally won by the No.8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID of Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima - both the No.7 and No.8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID cars were disqualified from the results," read a WEC statement.

"The two Toyotas were found to be in non-conformity of Article 3.5.6.d of the 2018 LMP1-H Technical Regulations which covers the deflection of the skid block. Toyota intends to appeal the decisions and therefore the race results remain provisional."

Toyota added in a statement of their own: "Both cars suffered damage to their respective front floor areas during the race due to impacts against the new kerbs at Silverstone.

"Regrettably, this also caused both cars to fail deflection tests in post-race scrutineering. As a result, race stewards disqualified both cars.

"The design and construction of the part concerned has not changed since its introduction at the beginning of the 2017 season. Since then it has successfully passed similar tests, most recently at Spa this season. The team is now evaluating its next course of action."

Rebellion Racing trio Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Mathias Beche were elevated to first position following the decision.

Alonso, who announced recently that he will leave F1 at the end of the 2018 campaign, had already claimed two successive WEC victories at Spa and Le Mans.

With wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans already on his CV, the 37-year-old just needs to claim the Indy 500 to complete motorsport's famous 'Triple Crown', a feat only previously achieved by Englishman Graham Hill.