FIA confirms departure of ex-race director Michael Masi

Masi had earlier been removed as F1 race director following a detailed analysis of last year's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi's call to unlap cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to permit one lap of racing, allowing the Red Bull superstar to snatch the title, was widely criticised and it resulted in his subsequent removal from the top job.

Masi removed and VAR in F1? 'New step forward in refereeing' explained

Since then, Masi had remained in with the FIA, but without holding any position.

"The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges," a statement from FIA said.

"He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula 1 Race Director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.

"The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future," the FIA statement added.

After the Masi fiasco, FIA had revealed its planned to move on from an episode that marred one of the greatest seasons in F1 history.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, himself a pioneer of motorsport in the Middle East and Africa region, had outlined four key areas for reform.

Rather than being replaced by a single new race director, FIA then put in place a new race management team.

Masi had endured a draining season even before the Abu Dhabi drama, and movig forward the load was shared by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, the two race directors, who are acting alternately, supported by a permanent senior advisor in Herbie Blash.

Masi's decision then was all about an interpretation of the regulations, rather than an error based on an absence of technology, but Ben Sulayem felt the race director will benefit from additional support.

With multiple officials now overseeing the 2022 F1 World Championship title race, the FIA hopes for less scrutiny of any one individual.

The focus on Masi alone at such a crucial stage last year backfired and Ben Sulayem & Co took the course correction measures quickly by first removing him as race director and now relieving him permanently from the motorsports' governing body.