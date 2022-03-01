FIA to meet amidst clamour for ban on Russia

The top Emirati official made the announcement through the social media from his personal Twitter handle.

"I have called an extraordinary meeting of the WMSC to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine," Ben Sulayem tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that the FIA was awarded full recognition status by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2013.

The IOC has recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be suspended from all sports, giving the FIA a decision to make.

Olympic body calls for Russia to be excluded from sports

In Formula One (F1), such a ban would impact Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver on the grid for the 2022 FIA F1 World Championship season.

His US-owned Haas team ran their car in Barcelona testing last week in an all-white livery, having taken off all branding representing title sponsor and Russian potash producer Uralkali, which is owned by his father.

Team principal Guenther Steiner acknowledged the Russian faces an uncertain future.

Mazepin withdrew from the press conference appearance in Barcelona, but in a Twitter post said, "It's a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done.

"I am choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my (team)."

Russian Grand Prix cancelled

The F1 organisers had already said it will not race in Russia this season, saying it was impossible to do so after the country invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The race was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi's Olympic park, but will now be dropped from the calendar for the first time since it debuted in 2014.

"We're watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," the F1 organisers stated a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The cancellation of the Russian race pares a record 23-race calendar down to 22 races.

But the sport, which pulled off 17 races in the pandemic-hit 2020 season and 22 races last year, has options for a replacement after a number of venues acted as COVID-19 stand-ins over the last two seasons.

The Russian race, which was set to move to a new track outside St Petersburg from its current Sochi Olympic park venue next year, has been attended by President Vladimir Putin in the past, with the Russian leader even handing out trophies on the podium.

The title sponsor of the race is the VTB Group whose VTB Bank was hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain following the Russian invasion.

(Agencies adds)

Drivers come in support

Meanwhile, F1 drivers have come in support of the sport's global governing body's decision with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel saying he would not race in Russia even if the race went ahead.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen said it was not correct to race in a country at war.

Mercedes new recruit George Russell said the drivers had been united in their stand.

"Fortunately the guys at the helm of F1 and the FIA came to a conclusion very quickly so we didn't have to make any difficult decisions," he said.