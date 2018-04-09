Ferrari mechanic on the mend after Raikkonen accident

Cigarini was knocked over when Raikkonen was released before his rear-left tyre had been fitted at the Sakhir circuit.

A botched Raikkonen pit stop saw the Finn released too early, his left-rear wheel striking the leg of the mechanic, who was immediately taken to hospital. The incident occurred as Ferrari pondered how best to cope with Mercedes' one-stop strategy.

The experienced crew member was taken to hospital after being treated in the pit lane and is now on the mend following an operation.

Cigarini posted a picture on Instagram with him giving the thumbs up in his hospital bed with his left leg in plaster.

He wrote: "Surgery ok. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just a big thanks. Hugs!"

FIA race stewards fined Ferrari €50,000 for releasing Raikkonen's car "in a manner endangering team personnel and causing injury".

Sebastian Vettel secured back-to-back wins on a bittersweet day for the Scuderia under the lights.