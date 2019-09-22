English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gaurav Gill, another driver booked in connection with accident that claimed three lives

By Pti
Gaurav Gill, another driver booked in connection with accident that claimed three lives

Barmer, Sept. 22: Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and another driver were booked on Sunday in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race here in which a couple and their young son were killed, police said.

Gaurav Gill's car involved in accident, three people dead

A police official said companies involved in the event -- Maxperienace, Mahindra, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres and the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India -- have also been named in the FIR.

Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh said the FIR was lodged at Samdari police station at 2 am on Sunday on a complaint by the deceased's elder son Rahul. Rahul claimed that his parents were standing along the road with the motorcycle, talking to his younger brother, when Gill's car hit them and two other cars coming from behind also crushed them.

Gill and driver M Sharif were booked under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the ASP said, adding that their names were written on the vehicle that hit the motorcycle of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Narendra Kumar, his wife Pushpa Devi and son Jitendra were still lying at the spot as villagers and family members demanded compensation, government job to a kin and the arrest of the accused.

"The stalemate is continuing. Efforts are being made to end it but the organisers of the rally are not cooperating. The villagers are demanding since yesterday that the organisers come to the spot but they are not responding," SHO of Samdari Police Station Bhuta Ram said.

He said that there the local police had no update about the whereabouts of Gaurav Gill. The National Rally Championship was being held in Barmer when the motorcycle was hit by Gill's car that left the couple and their son dead. Rahul alleged that there were no proper safety and security arrangements in place during the race, but Barmer Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said that adequate measures were adopted for the rally. Internal roads of various villages in Barmer were used as the track for the rally.

More GAURAV GILL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: GTF 2 - 0 MLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: gaurav gill rally death motorsport
Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue