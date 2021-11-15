Grazie Vale! Valentino Rossi named MotoGP Legend

An
extra
special
Awards
Ceremony
brought
down
the
curtains
on
another
spectacular
MotoGP
World
Championship
season,
including
one
final
surprise.
The
nine-time
world
champion
across
all
classes
was
conferred
with
the
honour
at
the
2021
FIM
MotoGP
World
Championship
Awards
Ceremony
held
after
the
season-ening
race
in
Valencia,
adding
to
a
roll
call
of
celebrations
throughout
the
day
as
he
hung
up
his
racing
leathers.
The
emotional
lap
of
honour
after
the
race
and
hero's
welcome
were
only
the
start
on
Sunday
(November
14),
and
those
came
after
a
weekend
already
painted
yellow
in
the
number
46's
honour.
Grazie
Vale!
Ciao
Rossi
MotoGP
commercial
rights
holder
Dorna
Sports' CEO
Carmelo
Ezpeleta
presented
Rossi
with
the
MotoGP
Legend
trophy
on
the
stage,
celebrating
26
seasons
of
history
made
and
hearts
captured
all
around
the
world.
The
Italian
joins
a
long
list
of
greats
who
have
been
made
MotoGP
Legends
that
includes
Giacomo
Agostini,
Mick
Doohan,
Geoff
Duke,
Wayne
Gardner,
Mike
Hailwood,
Daijiro
Kato,
Eddie
Lawson,
Anton
Mang,
Angel
Nieto,
Wayne
Rainey,
Phil
Read,
Jim
Redman,
Kenny
Roberts,
Jarno
Saarinen,
Kevin
Schwantz,
Barry
Sheene,
Marco
Simoncelli,
Freddie
Spencer,
Casey
Stoner,
John
Surtees,
Carlo
Ubbiali,
Alex
Crivillé,
Franco
Uncini,
Marco
Lucchinelli,
Randy
Mamola,
Kork
Ballington,
Dani
Pedrosa,
Stefan
Dörflinger,
Jorge
'Aspar'
Martinez
and
the
late,
great
Nicky
Hayden.
Newly-crowned
FIM
MotoGP
world
champion
Fabio
Quartararo
was
one
of
those
who
took
VR46
flags
on
the
cool
down
lap
as
all
the
riders,
for
one
last
time
stopped
to
cheer
with
the
Doctor.
Unforgettable
day
"I
always
think
of
this
day
like
a
nightmare,
because
it's
the
end
of
the
a
long
career
and
I
think
it
would
be
in
Valencia
but
in
the
end
I
enjoyed
it
a
lot
so
I
have
to
thank
everyone,
everyone
who
has
worked
with
me,
the
whole
paddock,
the
other
riders," said
Rossi.
"It
was
an
unforgettable
day
and
I
enjoyed
it.
It
was
a
long
career,
and
always
a
pleasure,"
added
the
42-year-old.
Amazing
journey
Ezpeleta,
added,
"The
only
thing
I
can
say
to
Vale
is
thank
you
very
much.
It's
been
amazing
since
1997
in
Malaysia,
we
saw
a
guy
doing
fantastic
races
but
also
very
special
for
so
many
reasons.
"We
started
to
talk
with
him
and
since
that
time,
everything
we've
done
together,
with
everyone
who
works
in
MotoGP
it's
been
amazing.
Incredible
rider
"First
of
all
Valentino
has
been
an
incredible
rider,
even
yesterday,
at
42,
he
was
within
tenths
of
Fabio.
But
also
his
personality,
the
situation
he's
helped
us
to
create,
the
Safety
Commission,
it's
something
very
special.
These
are
all
the
words
I
can
say.
Grazie,
Valentino!"
Grazie
Vale!
Celebrating
one
title
has
got
nothing
on
celebrating
nine
-
and
one
of
the
most
decorated
careers
of
all
time.
At
the
Circuit
Ricardo
Tormo,
The
Doctor
bowed
out
with
a
top
ten
finish
to
bring
curtains
down
on
an
illustrious
Grand
Prix
racing
career
which
began
in
the
early
90s.
Nine
World
Championships,
115
wins
and
235
podiums
across
all
classes
are
incredible
numbers,
but
the
legend
is
even
more
than
those.
Grazie
Vale!
(By
a
special
arrangement
with
Dorna
Sports)
