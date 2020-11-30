Grosjean expected to be discharged from hospital on December 1

The Bahrain Grand Prix, eventually won by Lewis Hamilton, was red-flagged on the first lap after the Haas driver's car crashed, split into two and was engulfed in flames.

Grosjean was able to climb out of the car amid the astonishing scene, which occurred after contact with Daniil Kvyat had led him to smashing through a barrier at high speed.

He did not suffer any fractures, though he has been receiving treatment on his hands after they were affected by the fire.

In a statement, Haas said his treatment is "going well" and they expect the 34-year-old to leave hospital on Tuesday.

"Haas team driver Romain Grosjean is continuing his convalescence at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital having remained there overnight following Sunday's incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix," the statement read.

It's been a tough day, but ends in relief knowing Romain is recovering. It's given us all the reminder of the risks these drivers take every time they step into a Formula 1 car, but also of the fantastic work the @fia have done to progress safety in the sport we love. pic.twitter.com/L4NqJXoApa — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

"Treatment on the burns Grosjean sustained on the back of both his hands is going well.

"Grosjean was visited by Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas, on Monday and it is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday, December 1."

Speaking on Sunday after the incident, Formula One boss Ross Brawn said he hoped a "deep investigation" would uncover what caused the car to go through a barrier and burst into flames.

"I'm sure we'll have a deep investigation to understand what we can learn from it because seeing a barrier split like that is clearly not what we want to see," he said.

"The fire was worrying, the barrier coming apart was worrying, but we can be happy with safety of the car.

"We haven't seen anything like that for a very long time, but the barrier splitting normally results in a fatality."