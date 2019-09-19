English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Struggling Haas retain Grosjean alongside Magnussen for 2020

By Ben Spratt
Romain Grosjean
Haas have named an unchanged line-up for 2020, despite the struggles of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen this year.

London, September 19: Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will drive for Haas again in the 2020 Formula One season, the team have confirmed.

Grosjean featured in the outfit's debut campaign in 2016, alongside Esteban Gutierrez, before Magnussen joined him the following year.

Haas have now announced an unchanged line-up for a fourth consecutive season despite a tough 2019.

Grosjean has retired six times in 14 races and lies 17th in the drivers' championship, with Magnussen only one place better off.

Team boss Gunther Steiner had earlier acknowledged Haas were considering alternative options to Grosjean, with Nico Hulkenberg available as Esteban Ocon takes his Renault seat.

"We've had our challenges this season, but we'll use both the experience of last year and this year to move forward into 2020," Grosjean said as his position was secured.

Magnussen added: "I've had the comfort of knowing I'd be continuing with the team in 2020 and that's very much been a positive throughout what's often been a difficult 2019 season.

"Knowing we can work to make things better, improve our understanding of our situation, and get back to the level of competitiveness we showed last season – these are the things that excite me about 2020."

More HAAS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Yuvraj's 6 sixes turns 12 this day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue