English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hamilton leads French Grand Prix one-two for dominant Mercedes

By Opta
Hamiltoncropped

Marseille, June 23: Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory as Mercedes secured another one-two at an uneventful French Grand Prix.

The Formula One world championship leader led from pole to flag and eased to a fourth consecutive win - and his sixth of a dominant season.

Hamilton crossed the line 18 seconds ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, taking another step towards retaining his title at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The five-time F1 champion got off to a slick start and continued to fly after switching from medium to hard tyres on lap 25 of 53 on a warm day in Le Castelle.

Charles Leclerc took third place in his homeland and his Ferrari colleague Sebastian Vettel crossed the line in fifth behind Max Verstappen after starting back in seventh spot.

Vettel was furious after a five-second penalty meant it was Hamilton rather than the German who won in Montreal last time out and it proved to be another frustrating Sunday for the Scuderia.

Carlos Sainz was sixth ahead of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo on a day that lacked fireworks after the drama in Canada, with Lando Norris dropping to 10th late in the race.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 30 - June 23 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue