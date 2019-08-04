Hamilton pips Verstappen in Hungary after Mercedes gamble

Verstappen looked set to record consecutive race wins for the first time in his career after claiming his maiden pole position in Budapest, but Hamilton's switch to a two-stop race denied him.

After failing to make an overtake attempt stick on lap 39, the reigning champion returned to the medium compound for his final stint and it paid off.

Hamilton finally got past Verstappen, who had complained his hard-compound tyres were "dead", at turn one with four laps remaining to snatch an eighth win of the season in a thrilling finale, while Sebastian Vettel beat Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to third.

Here's how it all ended -



Hamilton, Verstappen and Vettel tasted the last of the pre-holidays champagne



Some big drives in the midfield might see a few more corks fly yet 👀🍾#F1 🇭🇺 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/7WNwUQDJmk — Formula 1 (@F1) August 4, 2019