Hamilton sets podium record: The six-time champion's best top-three finishes

The six-time champion drew level with Michael Schumacher on 155 at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last weekend and wasted no time in taking sole ownership of top spot on the all-time list.

Having qualified in pole position ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton cruised to a comfortable victory in Barcelona.

There have been a number of stunning victories, unlikely podiums and near misses across Hamilton's decorated career.

We recall some of his greatest top-three finishes following his latest milestone.

2007 Australian Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen got his start to life as Schumacher's replacement going with a win at Albert Park but the Ferrari driver was outshone by F1 debutant Hamilton. Then just 22, the rookie passed McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso at the start but had to settle for third behind the two-time defending champion, whose race strategy proved superior.

2008 British Grand Prix

After failing to score points at the two previous races and slipping to fourth in the drivers' standings, Hamilton bounced back emphatically with a dominant win at a wet Silverstone. Mistakes in qualifying meant he could only start from fourth, but McLaren's strategy amid changeable conditions was spot on. Hamilton won by over a minute and lapped everyone up to fourth place.

2014 Hungarian Grand Prix

After fighting his way up from 20th to finish third at the preceding German Grand Prix, Hamilton produced another incredible drive to take the same step on the podium at the Hungaroring. The Brit's car caught fire during qualifying so he was unable to set a time and after starting from the pit lane following a chassis change, he span out on the first lap. Nevertheless, a couple of safety cars helped him get climb through the field and get into a late battle with Daniel Ricciardo and Alonso at the front, but only after he defied an order to let Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg past.

2016 Belgian Grand Prix

A string of engine penalties led to a ridiculous 60-place grid penalty for Hamilton, meaning he started from 21st at Spa. A number of incidents ahead of him meant Hamilton was up to 13th by the end of the first lap, before a red flag following Kevin Magnussen's crash effectively rebooted the race. Ricciardo stopped Hamilton snatching second, but battling back to finish third meant race-winner Rosberg only closed to within nine points of the Brit in the drivers' standings.

2018 German Grand Prix

Hamilton started 14th following a hydraulic failure in qualifying but he secured an astounding victory at Hockenheim. Sebastian Vettel looked set to extend his lead in the race for the championship until rainfall on part of the track resulted in him crashing out from first place with 25 laps to go. Hamilton pulled away after the resulting safety car period and was catapulted to the top of the standings, a position he did not relinquish en route to his fifth title.

2019 Monaco Grand Prix

A stunning display of tyre management saw Hamilton keep the dangerous Max Verstappen at bay and clinch Mercedes' sixth straight win from the start of the season. An early safety car after Charles Leclerc's crash saw Hamilton placed on the medium compound, while his rivals received hards. Despite fading grip and incessant pressure from Verstappen leading Hamilton to say over team radio he would need "a miracle" to win, he held on for a phenomenal triumph at the iconic circuit. He said afterwards: "I think it was the hardest race I've had. I've had a lot of races but globally, in the car and with the tyres, the strategy, with Max behind, it was the biggest challenge I think I've had and I'm really grateful I was able to pull it off."