Hamilton suffers shock Q1 elimination at Saudi Arabian GP

By

Jeddah, March 26: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was surprisingly eliminated in Q1 during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was the first time Hamilton was knocked out of the first session in a dry qualifying since Brazil in 2017, though on that occasion he crashed. The last time he exited in Q1 on pace alone was at the 2009 British Grand Prix.

The session was red flagged after Nicolas Latifi crashed but the Briton was twice too slow to break the top 15 and took on fuel for an additional lap.

Although Hamilton managed to improve upon his time, it was only enough for P15, with Lance Stroll subsequently knocking him down into the bottom five.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell advanced to Q2 in fourth.

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 23:30 [IST]
