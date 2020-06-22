Hamilton wants more youngsters from black backgrounds in motorsport

The six-time F1 world champion has been vocal in the fight against racism after George Floyd - an African-American man - died while in police custody in the United States on May 25.

There have been widespread anti-racism protests in the USA and across the world since Floyd's death after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Mercedes star Hamilton took part in a peaceful protest in his native England, with the novel coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic hit 2020 F1 season not scheduled to start until July.

"Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement," Hamilton tweeted.

"I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was.

"I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I'm feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing. #blacklivesmatter."

Drive diversity

Meanwhile, the Brittish driver wrote in a column in the Sunday Times newspaper that he had been working with the Royal Academy of Engineering to create a research partnership, the Hamilton Commission.

Hamilton, who spoke of the racism he has faced throughout his career, said that despite his own success in the sport "the institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist.

"It isn't enough to point to me, or to a single new black hire, as a meaningful example of progress. Thousands of people are employed across this industry and that group needs to be more representative of society," he added.

Hamilton, who is F1's first black champion said education was the key to unlocking a more equal society.

"Winning championships is great, but I want to be remembered for my work creating a more equal society through education. That's what drives me," the 35-year-old added.

