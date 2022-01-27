Repsol Honda gives Marquez green light for Sepang and Mandalika pre-season tests

Accoring to a Repsol Honda Media statement, the Spaniard has been cleared by doctors after being diagnosed with diplopia for the second time in his career back in October of 2021.

Days after after returning to motorcycle riding on the motocross track, Marquez's recovery took another step forward with a full day of riding the Honda RC213V-S in Portimao, Portugal, last month.

Marquez eyes Sepang test after Portimao success

For the first time since winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on October 24, the 28-year-old rider was back on a closed race circuit as he continued to assess the development and improvement of his diplopia.

After riding at Portimao and then Aragon last week, the number 93 has been given the green light to participate in both the Sepang and Mandalika official tests.

Marquez joins up with team-mate Pol Espargaro and begin crucial work on the radically-new RC213V.

"Throughout the winter Marquez has had continual medical checks and consultations to monitor his diplopia. In recent weeks the improvements in his condition saw his medical team deem his recovery sufficient to return to training on two wheels. The #93 first returned to the motocross track before trying the Honda RC213V-S in Portimao and a Honda CBR600RR in Aragon," a Honda statement said.

"Last Monday (January 24), Marquez underwent another medical check which reconfirmed that the treatment has been a complete success and he is in a suitable condition to ride a MotoGP bike.

"Therefore, it has been decided that Marquez will start his 2022 campaign at the first official MotoGP Test in Sepang before heading to Mandalika, Indonesia the following week. This will be Marquez's first time back on a MotoGP machine since winning the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP ahead of Pol Espargaro.

"The Repsol Honda Team will head to the first test of the new season at full strength with Marquez alongside Pol Espargaro, who enters his second year with the team," the Honda statement added.

Marquez will be on track first on February 5 at Sepang and then the following week at the Mandalika Street Circuit in Indonesia.

The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship season gets underway under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 6.