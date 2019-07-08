MotoGP analysis: How Marquez made it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring

King of Ring
The seven-time champion showed exactly why the Sachsenring is his playground, not powering away at a rapid rate but instead eking out a tenth here and there, his lead gradually increasing until he suddenly put the hammer down.
Lap 10 saw Marquez go 0.4 faster than Rins as the gap rose above the two-second barrier. From then on, there was no stopping the now ten-time Sachsenring winner.
Vinales second
The battle for the second and third steps on the podium was heating up. Crutchlow was shadowing Vinales, who in turn was sitting a second back from Rins, with the gap remaining constant between the trio as when the race was midway through.
Yamaha man Vinales finally crossed the line to take his second straight podium.
Impressive Crutchlow
Meanwhile, Crutchlow got his equal best result of the year in third and his first rostrum since Qatar GP.
The Brit's ride was even more impressive as he battled a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a small fracture to the top of his tibia this weekend following a cycling mishap.
Summer break
The summer break is now upon us and Marquez will doubtless be the most relaxed after extending his lead once again.
But next up is Brno and it's a good venues for some key rivals as well as a few weeks away, giving the likes of Quartararo time to come back swinging. Will the reign continue? Tune in for the Czech GP on the 4th of August for more.