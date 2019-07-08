MotoGP analysis: How Marquez made it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring

Bengaluru, July 8: Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team completed a decade of dominance at the Sachsenring in style in the German Grand Prix, attacking early to take the lead into Turn 1 and not looking back.

That makes it ten wins in a row in Germany for the reigning MotoGP world champion, all from pole, with Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) completing the podium.

Marquez' win for the seventh successive time in the premier class at the Sachsenring also equals Valentino Rossi's record of premier class wins in a row at one venue, set in Mugello from 2002-2008.

Despite a bad start Marquez kept it pinned into Turn 1, the last of the late brakers able to emerge in the lead as Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) slipped back from second to sixth at the start; Vinales, Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Crutchlow all getting past the Frenchman.

The first shot of drama would come from the Frenchman too as Quartararo's race suddenly ended at Turn 3 on Lap 2, the rookie going to get back past Ducati Team's Danilo Petrucci but the front washing away in his first ever premier class crash out of a race.

King of Ring The seven-time champion showed exactly why the Sachsenring is his playground, not powering away at a rapid rate but instead eking out a tenth here and there, his lead gradually increasing until he suddenly put the hammer down. Lap 10 saw Marquez go 0.4 faster than Rins as the gap rose above the two-second barrier. From then on, there was no stopping the now ten-time Sachsenring winner. Vinales second The battle for the second and third steps on the podium was heating up. Crutchlow was shadowing Vinales, who in turn was sitting a second back from Rins, with the gap remaining constant between the trio as when the race was midway through. Yamaha man Vinales finally crossed the line to take his second straight podium. Impressive Crutchlow Meanwhile, Crutchlow got his equal best result of the year in third and his first rostrum since Qatar GP. The Brit's ride was even more impressive as he battled a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a small fracture to the top of his tibia this weekend following a cycling mishap. Summer break The summer break is now upon us and Marquez will doubtless be the most relaxed after extending his lead once again. But next up is Brno and it's a good venues for some key rivals as well as a few weeks away, giving the likes of Quartararo time to come back swinging. Will the reign continue? Tune in for the Czech GP on the 4th of August for more.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)