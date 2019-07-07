English

MotoGP Raceweek: Marvellous Marquez makes it perfect 10 at the Sachsenring

By Opta
marquez - Cropped

Saxony, July 7: Marc Marquez continued his sensational record at the Sachsenring with a dominant pole-to-flag victory in Sunday's German Grand Prix.

Marquez takes 10th straight Sachsenring pole, Dovizioso out in Q1

The Spaniard racked up a 10th consecutive victory at the circuit – seven of those now coming in MotoGP – as he stretched his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Marquez, who a day earlier had also made it 10 pole positions in a row, was never troubled by the chasing pack and set a lap record en route to maximum points.

It means the Repsol Honda rider, who celebrated with the crowd at the end of the race, now has a 58-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the riders' standings as he continues a relentless march towards a sixth MotoGP world title.

Dovizioso endured a nightmare qualifying session and started 13th on the grid, but the Ducati man worked his way through the pack to record a fifth-place finish.

The Italian was involved in a fierce battle for fourth with Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller but was crucially undercut by the former at Turn 1 on the final lap and was unable to strike back.

Alex Rins suffered disappointment after crashing out at Turn 11 with 11 laps to go having made a couple of neat passes to work his way up to second – the Spaniard sliding into the gravel.

Maverick Vinales – a winner last time out at Assen – consequently claimed second after holding off the close attentions of Cal Crutchlow, who completed the podium but will rue going wide at Turn 9 on the penultimate lap.

Exciting rookie Fabio Quartararo would have had designs on a top-three finish after qualifying second, but the Frenchman locked up at Turn 3 as early as the second lap and spun out for a premature end to his afternoon.

TOP 10

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +4.587secs 3. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +7.741s 4. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +16.577s 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +16.669s 6. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +16.836s 7. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +17.156s 8. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +19.110s 9. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +20.634s 10. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda) +22.708s

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 185 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 127 (-58) 3. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 121 (-64) 4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 101 (-84) 5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 85 (-100)

Teams

1. Ducati 248 2. Repsol Honda 210 (-38) 3. Monster Energy Yamaha 165 (-83) 4. Suzuki Ecstar 140 (-108) 5. Petronas Yamaha 119 (-129)

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
