How Marquez won the French GP

The start
At the start, it was Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) who got the holeshot from the second row, repeating his incredible launch of the Spanish GP to take off in the lead - and hold onto it.
Zarco dropped from pole but then struck back almost immediately into the chicane to take second, with Petrucci, Dovizioso, Marquez and Rossi all close at the front until Iannone crashed out - leaving a gap back to Marquez as the two Ducatis and Zarco stayed close together at the front.
Softer rubber
On Lap 10, the number 93 made his move before Petrucci followed the Honda rider through a lap later.
Rossi and Miller soon carved their way past the five-time world champion, who started the race on softer rubber, with Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) waiting in the wings.
Pulled the pin
The gap between Marquez, Petrucci, Rossi and Miller stayed consistent, with all four exchanging quickest laps.
That was until Marquez pulled the pin on Lap 16, setting the fastest lap of the race to bridge to gap to a second over the chasing GP18.
Signature style
Zarco and Marquez closed in before the reigning Champion shot past the Frenchman for second - but Zarco, in signature style, was quick to respond.
The second bolt of drama was about to hit the race, however, as the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider then slid off at Turn 8 - leaving Marquez in the lead.