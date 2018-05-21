How Marquez won the French GP

Bengaluru, May 21: Marc Marquez's record-breaking victory at the French MotoGP where Alma Pramac Racing's Danilo Petrucci finished second to take his first podium of the season, was all class.The victory helped the reigning world champion equal Casey Stoner's 38 premier class triumphs- and surpass Mike Hailwood's win record.

Another talking point of the French GP at the famed Le Mans circuit was Valentino Rossi's return to rostrum in third place after a more difficult run of races for the 'Doctor'.

There was sadly no the French fairytale though for Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), as the home hero crashed out at Turn 8 on lap eight after re-passing Marquez for second in the fight at the front.

Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was another rider to crash, falling out of contention on lap one at la Chapelle after making a good start. In yet more drama for the standings, championship contender Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) made a rare error at the same corner four laps later, making Le Mans another pivotal race in the championship.

Here, myKhel.com deconstructs the French GP.

The start At the start, it was Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) who got the holeshot from the second row, repeating his incredible launch of the Spanish GP to take off in the lead - and hold onto it. Zarco dropped from pole but then struck back almost immediately into the chicane to take second, with Petrucci, Dovizioso, Marquez and Rossi all close at the front until Iannone crashed out - leaving a gap back to Marquez as the two Ducatis and Zarco stayed close together at the front. Softer rubber On Lap 10, the number 93 made his move before Petrucci followed the Honda rider through a lap later. Rossi and Miller soon carved their way past the five-time world champion, who started the race on softer rubber, with Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) waiting in the wings. Pulled the pin The gap between Marquez, Petrucci, Rossi and Miller stayed consistent, with all four exchanging quickest laps. That was until Marquez pulled the pin on Lap 16, setting the fastest lap of the race to bridge to gap to a second over the chasing GP18. Signature style Zarco and Marquez closed in before the reigning Champion shot past the Frenchman for second - but Zarco, in signature style, was quick to respond. The second bolt of drama was about to hit the race, however, as the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider then slid off at Turn 8 - leaving Marquez in the lead.

It's now time to gear up for Mugello. Marquez extended his Championship lead to 36 points but the Italians will be out in force to try and stop him - can his momentum be stalled? Wait and watch!