Hulkenberg unable to start British Grand Prix due to car issue

Hulkenberg was hurriedly secured to take Sergio Perez's place at Silverstone after the Mexican driver tested positive for coronavirus.

The 32-year-old was set to start in 13th but was not on the grid for lights out due to an issue with his car.

Mechanics worked frantically to try and ensure Hulkenberg could make his comeback, but a whirlwind few days ended in disappointment.

Following his late call-up on Friday, Hulkenberg said: "The last 24 hours have been a bit special, crazy and wild.

"[At] 4:30pm yesterday afternoon I got the call, took the plane here, seat fitted until 2:00am, 8:00am this morning into the simulator for an hour, bit of prep work – so it was a short night, but all worthwhile."