Coronavirus: Hungarian GP to be staged behind closed doors

Formula One chief executive Chase Carey has revealed he hopes between 15 and 18 races can take place in a 2020 season that has yet to start due to the coronavirus crisis.

The French Grand Prix, scheduled for the end of June, became the 10th race to be postponed or cancelled, but it is hoped racing can get under way in Austria at the start of July.

With F1 bosses working on a revised schedule, Hungarian GP officials on Friday revealed that no fans will be allowed in the Hungaroring for the race on August 2.

A statement released by organisers said: "The Hungaroring team has been waiting until the very end and is still working with the international rights holder, but it has now become clear that we cannot hold the 35th Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix in front of spectators despite all our efforts."

Race organisers at the Hungaroring confirm that any Hungarian Grand Prix will take place without fans#F1https://t.co/03bW67xdsA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2020

The decision was made after the Hungarian government banned events with in excess of 500 spectators until August 15.

The statement continued: "In recent weeks, we have been constantly voicing that we are open to any solution in order to host the Grand Prix again this year, and it became clear yesterday that all this is only possible behind closed gates.

"We will continue to work with the international promoter to find the best possible solution."

Silverstone bosses also stated that spectators will not be allowed in to watch the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19.