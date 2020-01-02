English
It's an advantage to have a six-time MotoGP champion in my garage: Alex Marquez

By
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez is getting ready for premier class racing. Images: Repsol Honda

Bengaluru, January 2: Having won the Moto2 and Moto3 titles, Alex Marquez takes the big plunge forward as he switches to the premier class of racing -- MotoGP -- from the 2020 season with the Repsol Honda Team as a replacement for the now retired Jorge Lorenzo.

Racing alongside brother and reigning world champion Marc Marquez, the 23-year-old is ready to learn, adapt and fight for Rookie of the Year honours.

Donning the orange, navy and white for the first time, Alex Marquez outlined his ambitions for the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship season in a freewheeling chat with the Repsol Honda Media Team.

Joining Repsol Honda

Well it's a dream come true, it's an incredible honour to have these colours on and to have this shirt on. I'm really happy with this opportunity to go to MotoGP with the Repsol Honda Team.

I'm really proud. It's a new situation for me, I'm used to seeing Marc in these colours but not me! It's special.

Goals for the season

I can say that I want to be the Rookie of the Year - that's the first goal. But to put a goal about positions or something like this, right now I'm focused on understanding the bike and aiming to have more feeling to build my confidence.

Before the Qatar race, I'll be able to see a little better what our real position is and what we can do from the first race.

One of the tallest riders

One of the tallest riders

Being tall can have some advantages such as maybe moving the body and how you can use your weight. Maybe in the wet it's a bit easier, but maybe there're disadvantages and some things can be a little bit worse.

But you know, you need to live with this and be strong where you can and lose as little time as possible where you are weaker.

Sharing garage with Marc

Sharing garage with Marc

It's a special moment, a special year but we need to be natural and approach it like a normal situation. We know we're brothers, but inside the team we need to be professional, we're different riders. We each have our own teams, so we need to work in our own way.

For sure for me it's an advantage to have a six-time MotoGP world champion in my garage because I can see a lot of data from him and see how I need to ride this Honda machine, to help find the secrets. So, I'll try to take all the information from him and all the Honda riders to try and learn as much as possible.

Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
