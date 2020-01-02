It's an advantage to have a six-time MotoGP champion in my garage: Alex Marquez

Joining Repsol Honda

Well it's a dream come true, it's an incredible honour to have these colours on and to have this shirt on. I'm really happy with this opportunity to go to MotoGP with the Repsol Honda Team.

I'm really proud. It's a new situation for me, I'm used to seeing Marc in these colours but not me! It's special.

Goals for the season

I can say that I want to be the Rookie of the Year - that's the first goal. But to put a goal about positions or something like this, right now I'm focused on understanding the bike and aiming to have more feeling to build my confidence.

Before the Qatar race, I'll be able to see a little better what our real position is and what we can do from the first race.

One of the tallest riders

Being tall can have some advantages such as maybe moving the body and how you can use your weight. Maybe in the wet it's a bit easier, but maybe there're disadvantages and some things can be a little bit worse.

But you know, you need to live with this and be strong where you can and lose as little time as possible where you are weaker.

Sharing garage with Marc

It's a special moment, a special year but we need to be natural and approach it like a normal situation. We know we're brothers, but inside the team we need to be professional, we're different riders. We each have our own teams, so we need to work in our own way.

For sure for me it's an advantage to have a six-time MotoGP world champion in my garage because I can see a lot of data from him and see how I need to ride this Honda machine, to help find the secrets. So, I'll try to take all the information from him and all the Honda riders to try and learn as much as possible.