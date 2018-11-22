It's Vinales all the way in Valencia MotoGP testing

Valencia, November 22: Maverick Vinales of Yamaha Factory Racing Team got his 2019 pre-season off to the perfect start after he topped both days at the Valencia Test, setting the quickest time of 1:30.757 to better second place Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso by 0.133 and reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) by 0.154 as the premier class riders completed a busy day of testing in Valencia; the rain staying away on Wednesday.

For Vinales and team-mate Valentino Rossi - who ended the test eighth fastest - another new spec of engine was available for them to test, after Tuesday saw them test the first spec of the 2019 Yamaha engine.

Ending the test top can only be a good sign for the Spaniard, who managed to complete 57 laps on Day 2, setting his quickest time on his 50th lap as we saw a mini time attack occur during the afternoon.

Vinales said it will now be important to continue testing in Jerez, feeling like they have made good progress but needing more time on the new one after another slightly later start on Day 2 due to a damp track.

Second version For Marquez and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, the ‘second version' 2019 bike was used. This bike isn't the full 2019 version, but a combination of parts including the chassis, engine, a Ducati-esque tank modification on Lorenzo's bike, aero packages, a new air intake, new suspension and a relocated steering damper. Honda have different combinations of everything and Marquez said he was concentrating on the engine, too. Full power Plenty of laps were done by both multiple world champions - neither of whom are at full power with some injury struggles - on a productive day, with Marquez ending P3 after 53 laps, with Lorenzo completing 46 laps - 0.827 off the top for the ‘Spartan'. The number 93 had this to say: "It's interesting because Lorenzo already tried the new bike. Step by step. The Honda is a difficult bike in the first days but he will arrive soon." Good haul For nine-time world champion Rossi, meanwhile, a good haul of 63 laps were set as the Italian ended the day 0.614 off his team-mate. The Doctor was very focused on getting his YZR-M1‘s new engine in perfect shape ahead of the 2019 season. Work load The two factory Ducati Team riders focussed their work load on the 2019 version of the Desmosedici GP, obtaining positive feedback. At the end of the session Andrea Dovizioso was second quickest with a time of 1'30.890, while Danilo Petrucci ended the day in fifth place with a best lap of 1'30.959.

With the Valencia tests over, there is more action coming before the winter break with the Jerez Test scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29.