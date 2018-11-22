It's Vinales all the way in Valencia MotoGP testing

Second version
For Marquez and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, the ‘second version' 2019 bike was used. This bike isn't the full 2019 version, but a combination of parts including the chassis, engine, a Ducati-esque tank modification on Lorenzo's bike, aero packages, a new air intake, new suspension and a relocated steering damper.
Honda have different combinations of everything and Marquez said he was concentrating on the engine, too.
Full power
Plenty of laps were done by both multiple world champions - neither of whom are at full power with some injury struggles - on a productive day, with Marquez ending P3 after 53 laps, with Lorenzo completing 46 laps - 0.827 off the top for the ‘Spartan'.
The number 93 had this to say: "It's interesting because Lorenzo already tried the new bike. Step by step. The Honda is a difficult bike in the first days but he will arrive soon."
Good haul
For nine-time world champion Rossi, meanwhile, a good haul of 63 laps were set as the Italian ended the day 0.614 off his team-mate.
The Doctor was very focused on getting his YZR-M1‘s new engine in perfect shape ahead of the 2019 season.
Work load
The two factory Ducati Team riders focussed their work load on the 2019 version of the Desmosedici GP, obtaining positive feedback.
At the end of the session Andrea Dovizioso was second quickest with a time of 1'30.890, while Danilo Petrucci ended the day in fifth place with a best lap of 1'30.959.